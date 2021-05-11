International distributor and producer Prime Entertainment Group has closed deals with Australian broadcaster SBS and Belgian network DPG MEDIA for the documentary Moulin Rouge – Behind the Magic.
The 1 x 52’ 4K documentary claims to offer an unprecedented insight into the behind the scenes of the most renowned cabaret in the world, highlighting for the first time the story and the artists that define the legendary Moulin Rouge.
Multiplatform media organisation SBS has a free-to-air TV portfolio spanning five distinctive channels in SBS, NITV, SBS VICELAND, SBS Food and SBS World Movies plus a digital offering including SBS On Demand. The new deal follows a successful collaboration for the unique and animation series PomPom.
DPG MEDIA (formerly Medialaan) is a leading main mass media company in Belgium and is a home to multi-platform brands including Flemish speaking TV channels. Prime and DPG MEDIA have been working together for a number of years, and their previous partnerships notably contain a number of high quality documentaries such as USA : Women On Death Row and Zara : The World’s Richest Man.
Commenting on the deal, Prime Entertainment Group head of sales, Alexandra Marguerite, said: “We are really glad to be working with partners such as SBS and DPG Media and it is a great honour for us to have this high-quality documentary airing on some of the leading channels worldwide. Our documentary offer is increasing every month and today we are proud to count among content providers of such major networks.”
