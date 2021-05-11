Just days after it announced that it was divesting its assets in non-core network activities and focussing on fixed and wireless networks, Verizon is to bring its 5G Ultra Wideband networks to sports arenas of the Oak View Group (OVG) to offer enhanced and immersive fan experiences.
The multi-year partnership with OVG makes Verizon the exclusive 5G and wireless partner to three OVG arenas, including New York UBS Arena, Seattle Climate Pledge Arena and Coachella Valley Arena.
The UBS Arena is the new home of the NHL’s New York Islanders; the Climate Pledge Arena, home to NHL’s latest expansion team the Seattle Kraken, as well as the WNBA’s Storm; and the Coachella Valley Arena will host the future AHL Palm Springs team.
The three OVG arenas will harness Verizon 5G technology, as well as the distributed antenna system (DAS) and converged network services (CNS) providing voice, data and Wi-Fi services. These says Verizon will enhance the fan experience utilising the power of the 5G network under ideal circumstances can offer ultra-fast wireless speeds, up to 4 Gbps in some places. This says the operator will give fans the potential to download and stream films and TV shows in seconds, and access other video content on the go in near real time, and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly.
“The Verizon 5G platform is changing the way that fans experience live events and venues operate,” remarked Yvette Martinez-Rea, vice president of sponsorships and partnerships, Verizon. “Working with Oak View Group as a strategic technology partner will enhance the in-arena experience for years to come.”
“OVG venues are setting the new standard for Arenas globally. We are committed to innovation and redefining the fan experience across music, sports and live entertainment,” added Tim Leiweke, CEO, Oak View Group. “Welcoming Verizon as a founding partner is key to achieving this and we look forward to a long-term partnership.”
