With cloud-based as-a-service models proliferating through use cases in virtually all industry verticals, live video streaming and remote production solutions provider LiveU is now adding to the concept in broadcast with a new subscription-based business service.
The new LiveU 360° is described by the company as a “unique one-stop-shop” addressing the growing need for live broadcasts. It is designed to offer customers greater efficiency, customisation and affordability as well as peace of mind through guaranteed service level.
LiveU 360° is also attributed with offering a modernised video production solution in a cost-efficient and scalable turnkey package – combining hardware and software, cloud workflow connectivity, unlimited data and value-added services with a new fully managed Platinum Service.
“There has been unprecedented change in the past year, and the accelerated move to the cloud and remote workflows has opened up new possibilities for live broadcasting,” said LiveU chief business officer Guy Yaniv explaining the new service.
The service offer includes a range of plans under two umbrellas, 360° Essential and 360° Premium, which are optimised for specific markets - such as news, sports and other live production - which can be upgraded at any time. Through its adaptive business model, LiveU 360° also provides self-service capabilities, for example, multi-camera and roaming activation.
“Now more than ever, customers need live video solutions that are easy to navigate and flexible to adjust to their rapidly changing needs and budgets. That’s why we’re introducing LiveU 360°, enabling customers to respond faster with an adaptive subscription-based service which covers every aspect of producing live content in a fixed monthly payment. With this future-proof business model, our customers can focus on what they do best and grow their business, leveraging our reliable technology.”
LiveU 360° is initially available in the US, Canada, EU countries, UK, Monaco, Norway and Switzerland.
