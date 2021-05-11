Leading German production services provider Studio Berlin has expanded its technical capability with upscaled replay and highlights by making the Grass Valley LiveTouch replay and highlights system a key element of its upgraded live production workflow.
Studio Berlin provides production services for primetime television content, such as live sports, entertainment shows and current affairs programming. In the new technology deployment, Studio Berlin has added 48 existing UHD HDR sQ server channels and 15 new LiveTouch panels to support major live events, sports and autoracing.
The LiveTouch system is intended to open up collaborative workflows via virtual shared storage enabling operators to edit files while they are still being created, without the need for file transfers. LiveTouch also allows the Studio Berlin team to deliver slow-motion and instant replays, supporting clip creation, editing, metadata entry and playback from a single interface.
The new system at Studio Berlin’s will be designed in a way that it can be used as a single large replay system, or as separate units across OB trucks as needed.
“Today, audiences demand high quality live content. Action-packed sport events have become much more attractive by leveraging instant replays of every angle of the action” said Studio Berlin CTO Matthias Alexandru. “LiveTouch gives us an ultra-fast replay system that is easy to use and has all the power and capability that we required.”
