UK software and hardware IP solutions provider Quicklink has joined the SRT Alliance, the open-source initiative dedicated to overcoming the challenges of low-latency video streaming.

The SRT open-source video transport protocol has initially been adopted in Quicklink’s STS410 all-in-one hybrid switcher.

The SRT Alliance, founded by Haivision in April 2017, already has more than 450 members. Its mission is to overcome the challenges of low-latency live streaming by supporting the collaborative development of SRT (Secure Reliable Transport), the fastest growing open-source streaming project. SRT is a free open-source video transport protocol and technology stack originally developed and pioneered by Haivision that enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low-latency video across the public internet.

Richard Rees, CEO of Quicklink, said: “Quicklink are extremely excited and proud to join the SRT Alliance and adopt SRT as a protocol within our solutions. We are seeing SRT gaining huge momentum as a video transport protocol within the industry. As a result of this growth, we have received a huge number of requests from customers to integrate SRT within the Quicklink solutions. We are delighted to join the growing community and contribute to the success of innovation through collaborative development.”

Quicklink also plans to roll out SRT adoption across the entire range of its video and audio contribution solutions.

Jesús (Suso) Carrillo, Director of SRT Alliance at Haivision, said: “We’re pleased to see the SRT protocol being actively implemented by some of the world’s biggest broadcast and enterprise streaming workflows as its adoption and industry-wide recognition continues to grow, becoming the defacto standard for low latency internet streaming.”