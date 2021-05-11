Recently launched, the offering, which uses Switch Media’s MediaHQ Lite online video platform, provides subscribers with a two-channel service that is available online across multiple devices including Chromecast streaming technology.

The recent completion of an undersea cable between Australia, the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea has significantly increased connectivity, creating new technology opportunities for communities on these islands. The new over-the-top (OTT) service will provide a combination of free access and subscription, with subscribers receiving unlimited data via their ISP. Billing is carried out via mobile phones, and users will have the opportunity to purchase vouchers to access the service from local retailers.



MediaHQ Lite features include secure VOD and live streaming with DRM, a global CDN service, real time analytics reports, comprehensive metadata, high definition ABR encoding, dynamic ad-insertion and a range of ready-to-go applications across every screen.

Robertson Szetu, Chief Commercial Officer, Telekom Television, said: “The undersea cable has opened the doors for our communities to access high-speed services. Our new OTT offering gives greater access to viewers looking for news, sports and entertainment programs across a variety of devices, 24/7.”

Added Luke Durham, CTO, Switch Media: “This is a really exciting project that allows us to collaborate with one of our closest neighbours to provide an online video platform that can be accessed by all. We have worked with TTV in the past and we’re delighted that they selected us to provide this great new OTT service.”