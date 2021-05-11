Albalá Ingenieros has supplied the telecommunications infrastructure equipment necessary for live video transmission from the press room of the Galician Parliament to the Galician public broadcaster Retegal.

The equipment from Albalá will be used for the transport of HD video via fibre optics between two sections of the Galician Parliament in Santiago de Compostela. Once encoded, the signals will be transmitted to the Galician Public Television Production Center (Centro de Producción de Televisión de Galicia).

The HD video will be delivered over fibre optic cables to the EOP2000C01 dual electrical-to-optical and optical-to-electrical digital video signal format converters. These devices will be operated with the TLE2001C02 advanced communications controllers, capable of managing any TL2000 family devices with remote control features that are co-located in the same mounting frame over an Ethernet LAN.



Also included in the package are the SMC2000C01 Ethernet switches featuring two electrical ports and one optical port and designed for use with Ethernet media converters, which will have a separate fibre optic link.