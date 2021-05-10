Despite the ongoing pandemic, connections to 5G networks worldwide are set to triple over the course of 2021, says research from CCS Insight, driven by macroeconomic recovery, accelerating network deployments and plummeting prices of 5G-capable phones.
The analyst believes that such elements, added to a general greater appreciation for high-quality connectivity among consumers in the wake of the pandemic, global 5G connection will triple year-on-year by the end of 2021 to 670 million and remain on track to reach 3.6 billion in 2025.
CCS Insight forecasts that by the middle of the decade, more than three-quarters of mobile phones in the advanced markets of North America, Western Europe and Asia–Pacific will have transitioned to 5G networks.
First to launch 5G and then promoting it only tentatively for almost two years, US carriers have now started pushing 5G hard in the past six months, particularly since 5G-capable iPhones became available. It's thanks to this push that the country will regain its status of a 5G front runner in 2021.
Western Europe development was found to have been mixed due to delays to spectrum auctions during the pandemic holding up network deployment in some markets such as France, and that uncertainly has reigned in the wake of what CCS Insight called analyst called government posturing over the role afforded to Huawei. The analyst added that as a result of spectrum allocation, network progress and the growing prevalence of 5G phones, which will account for more than half of phone sales in the region in 2021, most Western European countries are now not too far behind the region's pioneers in Switzerland, the UK, Finland and Germany.
South Korea and China were cited as the stand out 5G countries given their excellent speed of deployment. The analyst calculated that as many as a fifth of mobile phones in South Korea were on 5G networks already, and China was on course to achieve this milestone in 2021. Seven out of 10 smartphones sold in China in the first three months of 2021 featured 5G capabilities.
Going forward, Importantly, CCS Insight noted that 5G growth would not be confined to the most advanced markets over the next five years, even if less developed economies are slower to launch 5G as they continue to reap the benefits of 4G.
Overall, CCS Insight said that even though its near-term expectations had been dented, it was optimistic that the global mobile industry would overcome these temporary challenges and generate 3.6 billion 5G connections worldwide in 2025. “The global mobile phone market was dealt a significant blow by the pandemic and shrank by 13% in 2020,” commented Marina Koytcheva, vice president of forecasting at CCS Insight. “Although its growth will remain sluggish in 2021 at just 6%, suppressed by volatile demand and short supply of major components, the 5G segment will flourish and one in three mobile phones sold worldwide in 2021 will feature 5G.”
