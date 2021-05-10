In a move that promises to produce two major English-language films every year, Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Group, the region's leading streaming company, is to open new production business that is designed to bring the stories of “complex and inspirational” Nordic figures and events to international audiences.
Explaining the move, the company says that in today's competitive streaming world it is key to stand out and be relevant. It stressed that for NENT, building on who it is, where it comes from and what the company stands for was a very clear differentiator that would support its vision of becoming the European streaming champion.”
“The impact that women and men from the small countries in the Nordics have had on the world is nothing less than extraordinary,” observed NENT Group president and CEO Anders Jensen. “Many are of course very well known, but others are less known or even almost unknown. We want to share these stories with the world and hopefully find new perspectives that will both enlighten and entertain.”
The first project in the long-term commitment will be Hilma, a biopic of the revolutionary Swedish artist and feminist pioneer Hilma af Klint, written and directed by Lasse Hallström (Oscar-nominated for The Cider House Rules and My Life as a Dog) and starring Lena Olin (Oscar-nominated for Enemies, A Love Story).
Hilma will explore the enigmatic life of Klint whose unconventional art and spirituality meant that her 1,300 works remained largely unknown for decades. Today, af Klint is recognised as one of the Western world's first abstract artists, an achievement made even more impressive by the static, male-dominated artistic scene that surrounded her. In the film, Lena Olin will play Hilma af Klint in her later years, with Olin and Lasse Hallström's daughter Tora Hallström (Hachi: A Dog's Tale) portraying the artist in her younger days.
"I've spent three years trying to understand the mystery of Hilma af Klint,” said Lasse Hallström. “This is a story about an unwavering search for the truth about humanity and the universe, at a time when men made all the rules. Despite so many obstacles, Hilma created art that influences our lives today. My ambition is for the audience to experience these struggles with all their senses."
Hilma will premiere exclusively on NENT Group's Viaplay streaming service in 2022. The film is produced by NENT Studios with Helena Danielsson as producer and Josephine Zapata Genetay as executive producer.
"Hilma af Klint literally changed the way we look at the world. She happens to be Swedish, but her story says something important to audiences everywhere,” remarked Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group chief content officer. “It's so special to work with talents of the calibre of Lasse, Lena and Tora, and it's even better when the project means so much to everyone involved. `Hilma' and our coming films make NENT Group's ambitions clear. Nobody in the Nordic region is thinking as big as this."
