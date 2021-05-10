2021 is set to be the year when gross subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service sales will cross the 1 billion mark, and this number is set to grow by 591 million between 2020 and 2026 to reach 1.495 billion according to a study from Digital TV Research.
The Global SVOD Forecasts study tracked SVOD uptake in 138 countries and calculated growth in the 2020-2026 period to be 65%. The key trend in the report is just how many users subscribe to multiple SVOD services. Indeed, SVOD subscriptions growth was found to be considerably higher than that for SVOD subscribers. The average SVOD subscriber is set to will pay for 2.14 SVOD subscriptions by 2026, up from 1.74 in 2020 and 1.84 in 2021.
In addition, Digital TV Research predicted that there will be 700 million SVOD subscribers by 2026, up by 35% from 518 million at end-2020. This total for 2026 would represent 39% of TV households, increasing from 30% in 2020.
Geographically, the US is forecast to will overtake China as the subscription leader in 2021. China and the US will together account for 48% of the global total by 2026; down from 59% in 2020. This, said the Global SVOD Forecasts study, indicated that other countries are growing faster. For example, SVOD subscriptions in India are set to nearly triple between 2020 and 2026 to 155 million – representing 10% of the world’s total.
In addition, Digital TV Research predicted that there will be 700 million SVOD subscribers by 2026, up by 35% from 518 million at end-2020. This total for 2026 would represent 39% of TV households, increasing from 30% in 2020.
Geographically, the US is forecast to will overtake China as the subscription leader in 2021. China and the US will together account for 48% of the global total by 2026; down from 59% in 2020. This, said the Global SVOD Forecasts study, indicated that other countries are growing faster. For example, SVOD subscriptions in India are set to nearly triple between 2020 and 2026 to 155 million – representing 10% of the world’s total.