Richard Scudamore added: “Monterosa is leading the way through their deep appreciation of real-time engagement with fans and audiences, delivering an enhanced version of favourite sporting and entertainment experiences. It is a privilege to be asked to add my experience to a great team.” Monterosa claimed a 200% increase in unique users of its technology in 2020 and is consolidating digital engagement experiences into its Monterosa/Interaction Cloud solution which connects organisations to their audiences directly. This is said to result in gaining more unique users, and offering those users “vastly” enhanced experiences. In addition the platform's set of experiences are ready-made front-end applications with customisation options, designed to be a more versatile alternative for organisations than building products in-house or outsourcing building of isolated products.Recognising that the ways in which audiences engage with digital experiences is varied, Monterosa / Interaction Cloud provides the back-end infrastructure and control systems for activities such as voting, native apps, live mobile gameshows, in-venue interactive apps or messaging.Monterosa has already established strong customer relationships in the media and sports sectors with leading global brands including Liverpool FC , The British Olympic Association and IMG Arena as well as broadcasters ITV and ViacomCBS. Given the engagement technology, Scudamore will help accelerate Monterosa’s further growth into the £1 billion plus industry for sports engagement. He will use his is highly regarded for developing the EPL into the leading global sports league during his 18-year tenure as CEO and then executive chairman and will bring his experience across media, marketing and brand partnerships to the Monterosa board.Commenting on the appointment, Monterosa CEO Tom McDonnell said that the company was “privileged and delighted” to have Scudamore join at a pivotal time for both sport, broadcasters and the company itself. “Real-time Engagement has helped make a year of pandemic restrictions a little more bearable and has opened the eyes of many to what is possible in future - both at home and in the real world,” he remarked. “We share an ambition to help sport and entertainment properties evolve their proposition to fans with technology, and to sustain their commercial future in doing so.”Richard Scudamore added: “Monterosa is leading the way through their deep appreciation of real-time engagement with fans and audiences, delivering an enhanced version of favourite sporting and entertainment experiences. It is a privilege to be asked to add my experience to a great team.”