Run independently by Nokia, HMD Global is designed to provide a one-stop-shop for reliable mobile connectivity. People can buy their device and their service from one place, Nokia.com/phones.

HMD Mobile is designed to bring simplicity and transparency to a fragmented market. Combining the value of a monthly subscription with the flexibility of subscription charging, HMD Mobile offers a new way of thinking about mobile connectivity.

“We are listening to our fans. We have seen how much they are responding to online shopping and wanted to go one step further," said Florian Seiche, CEO, HMD Global (pictured), commenting on the creation of the new company. "The result is our own independent mobile connectivity service which guarantees transparency, flexibility, and competitive tariffs. We want our customers to love their phone experience and we are proud to continue to offer a seamless experience to our fans.”

Omar Riaz, General Manager, UK, HMD Global added: “When it comes to data and speed, reliability is critical to customers. Delivering on our promise to democratise mobile technology, we are now able to offer UK connectivity to mobile customers at a truly affordable price without long term commitments. This announcement will further cement HMD Global’s position within the telecoms industry as a company that delivers innovative solutions.”