Just as the days count down to the second event in the electric off-road racing series, Extreme E has confirmed Sweden’s C More digital channel Sportkanalen as the latest addition to its broadcasting portfolio.
The Extreme E season began with the inaugural race in Saudi Arabia on 3 April, and will go on to visit Senegal (29-30 May), Greenland (28-29 August), Brazil (23-24 October) and Patagonia (11-12 December).
As well as highlighting a variety of environmental issues including, desertification, rising sea levels, glacier retreat, deforestation and ice melt, the Extreme E series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. Extreme E aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.
Sportkanalen will air live coverage of Extreme E’s X Prix as well as the preview, review, and magazine shows in both Swedish and English. Coverage of the championship will also be available on the OTT digital platform. Somewhat fittingly for the new deal, Swede Johan Kristoffersson took Extreme E honours when he and his Rosberg X Racing teammate Molly Taylor drove to a sensational victory at the series opener in Saudi Arabia.
All 18 Extreme E drivers compete in identical fully electric 550 bhp SUVs. Known as the ODYSSEY 21, the off-roaders can reach 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds. Sweden currently ranks in the top five leading countries in the world in the uptake of electric vehicles amongst its population. With an EV market share of 26% and an increase in sales of a 245% in 2019, Sweden is making great strides in electric transformation.
“Sweden is a vital market for Extreme E and I am delighted to welcome Sportkanalen and C More to our broadcast menu,” remarked Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell. “The population’s increasing usage of electric vehicles is great to see, particularly as the benefits of electrification are one of the key pillars of our championship. In addition, we also have an impressive cohort of Swedish talent amongst our driver line up this year. We are thrilled to have the likes of Johan Kristoffersson, Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky , Timmy Hansen and Mattias Ekström on the grid and I’m confident that this, as well as the ever-important environmental stories behind our sport for purpose series, will make for a captivating show for C More and Sportkanalen’s audiences.”
Johan Cederqvist, head of C More channels and rights added: “Extreme E will be a strong complement to our other sports rights on Sportkanalen and C More. People in Sweden have a great interest in motorsport and Extreme E has a natural place in our portfolio.”
In addition to C More, Extreme E is available from over 40 global broadcasters such as SuperSport in Africa, J SPORTS, beIN MEDIA, Tencent, SABC ITV, FOX Sports, Insight TV, Eurosport and ESPN, covering regions including North America, Asia and Europe. The series is also on TikTok and the platform pulled in 18.5 million organic views for the inaugural X Prix of the Extreme E electric off-road racing series.
