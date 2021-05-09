British exceptionalism has been revealed in the Samba TV State of Viewership for the first quarter of 2021 which has showed linear TV viewing decline across the board globally – especially in the US and Australia – except for the UK where 6% more linear TV minutes were watched overnight in the UK compared with Q4 2020.
The State of Viewership Q1 2021 Report was based on approximately 45.1 billion hours of TV consumption across millions of households in the US, UK, Germany, and Australia with household viewership data gathered using automatic content recognition (ACR) technology on opted-in smart TVs.
In the US quarter-on-quarter, there was a 10% decline in the daily average number of TV-viewing US households consuming linear at the end of the first quarter of 2021, along with a 14% decline in total minutes viewed. The UK Germany, and Australia also saw declines quarter-on-quarter with Australia seeing a substantial 9.3% decline in linear reach, while the UK and Germany saw moderate declines of 1% and 3% respectively.
Every month since November has progressively seen lower daily average US household tune-ins than the previous month. In November, about 56 million US households tuned in to linear TV each day on average, which dropped to 48 million in March. The number of minutes of TV consumed progressively dropped between November and February in the US but increased by 2% between February and March, potentially due to viewers tuning in for long periods during March Madness games.
Dayparts in the US, Germany, and Australia saw quarterly declines based on both average daily viewership and minutes of TV consumed. The UK was the outlier this quarter, with the Daytime and overnight dayparts staying stable or increasing. The UK’s unique position was also reflected in the number of linear TV advertising impressions, which were up between the hours of 19:00 and 05:00 (including prime time) for Q1 2021 compared with Q4 2020.
The State of Viewership Q1 2021 Report also found that as many as 86% of networks in Australia declined based on households reached, 64% of networks in Germany, and 54% of networks in the UK. All five of Australia’s top networks tracked declines in reach, with the top network, Seven, declining by 7%. Germany and the UK’s leading reaching networks (Das Erste and BBC One, respectively) tracked less substantial declines of 2% and 3% a piece. Among the three countries, the UK was the only which saw an increase in reach among any of its top networks. For example, ITV1, the second most popular network, was up 3% quarter-on-quarter.
In the US quarter-on-quarter, there was a 10% decline in the daily average number of TV-viewing US households consuming linear at the end of the first quarter of 2021, along with a 14% decline in total minutes viewed. The UK Germany, and Australia also saw declines quarter-on-quarter with Australia seeing a substantial 9.3% decline in linear reach, while the UK and Germany saw moderate declines of 1% and 3% respectively.
Every month since November has progressively seen lower daily average US household tune-ins than the previous month. In November, about 56 million US households tuned in to linear TV each day on average, which dropped to 48 million in March. The number of minutes of TV consumed progressively dropped between November and February in the US but increased by 2% between February and March, potentially due to viewers tuning in for long periods during March Madness games.
Dayparts in the US, Germany, and Australia saw quarterly declines based on both average daily viewership and minutes of TV consumed. The UK was the outlier this quarter, with the Daytime and overnight dayparts staying stable or increasing. The UK’s unique position was also reflected in the number of linear TV advertising impressions, which were up between the hours of 19:00 and 05:00 (including prime time) for Q1 2021 compared with Q4 2020.
The State of Viewership Q1 2021 Report also found that as many as 86% of networks in Australia declined based on households reached, 64% of networks in Germany, and 54% of networks in the UK. All five of Australia’s top networks tracked declines in reach, with the top network, Seven, declining by 7%. Germany and the UK’s leading reaching networks (Das Erste and BBC One, respectively) tracked less substantial declines of 2% and 3% a piece. Among the three countries, the UK was the only which saw an increase in reach among any of its top networks. For example, ITV1, the second most popular network, was up 3% quarter-on-quarter.