Aiming to make it easier for viewers to explore the full range of content available on the connected TV element of the UK’s biggest TV platform, Android TV has rolled out home screen updates to its interface for UK viewers on Freeview Play models.
Watched in over 17 million UK homes, the Freeview platform is managed by Digital UK and DTV Services. The companies have three common shareholders - BBC, ITV, Channel 4 - and Sky is a shareholder in DTV Services Ltd. Freeview Play bringing together live and on-demand content from BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, UKTV Play, CBS Catchup Channels UK, Horror Bites, STV Player, POP Player and BBC Sounds. The service is available on nearly all smart TVs sold in the UK with over 30,000 hours of on demand content. In 2019, Freeview launched its mobile app.
Through the new Android TV interface, a new Discover tab features personalised recommendations based on viewing history and interests, alongside what’s trending on Google. Following further updates, the new Discover tab is also set to feature Freeview Play content recommendations. Viewers can now access the live TV guide, via a new tile on the On Now row. This has also been updated to give clearer programme information for each piece of content, to make it simpler for viewers to see what’s on at a glance.
To make it simpler for viewers to explore the full range of on demand Freeview Play content, content rows on the new UI have been updated with new player tiles, linking viewers straight to the player they are interested in.
“It’s so important that British viewers can easily find the content they love, whether it’s catching up on Line of Duty, or bingeing the Friday Night Dinner box set,” commented Simon Hunt, director of strategy and business development for Freeview Play. “Working closely with Android TV, we have been able to ensure that the customer journey continues to deliver for UK viewers, and ensures Android TV remains competitive in the British market.”
Ed Corn, head of Android TV partnerships, EMEA at Android TV added “People in Britain cherish a helpful and smart TV experience. We are glad that through our work with Freeview Play more UK viewers will profit from an updated Android TV experience that makes it easy for them to find and watch their favourite shows.”
