Addressable TV provider Finecast has partnered with Nectar360 for integration of its online and in-store purchase behaviour data to offer Finecast clients advanced targeting and measurement capabilities with their addressable TV campaigns.

The integration includes data such as category purchases, shopping behaviour, customer missions and custom audience builds to accurately identify key audiences for their creative based on their shopping habits, enabling brands to reduce ad spend wastage and increase their return on ad spend by directly reaching specific households.

Using the insights garnered from the Nectar data within the Finecast ecosystem, brands can directly measure post- vs pre-campaign sales and frequency of sales to highlight uplifts and consideration, closing the measurement loop within these categories.

Harry Harcus, Managing Director at Finecast, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Nectar360, and equip our clients with the capabilities needed to drive real business outcomes from their TV campaigns. From our early implementations of this data infused offering, we have seen some remarkable results and we are excited to support and celebrate the success of future campaigns using these insights.”