 Finecast and Nectar360 pair up for advanced category targeting | Ad Tech | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details

Addressable TV provider Finecast has partnered with Nectar360 for integration of its online and in-store purchase behaviour data to offer Finecast clients advanced targeting and measurement capabilities with their addressable TV campaigns.

finecastThe integration includes data such as category purchases, shopping behaviour, customer missions and custom audience builds to accurately identify key audiences for their creative based on their shopping habits, enabling brands to reduce ad spend wastage and increase their return on ad spend by directly reaching specific households.

Using the insights garnered from the Nectar data within the Finecast ecosystem, brands can directly measure post- vs pre-campaign sales and frequency of sales to highlight uplifts and consideration, closing the measurement loop within these categories.

Harry Harcus, Managing Director at Finecast, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Nectar360, and equip our clients with the capabilities needed to drive real business outcomes from their TV campaigns. From our early implementations of this data infused offering, we have seen some remarkable results and we are excited to support and celebrate the success of future campaigns using these insights.”

Verizon
Synamedia
Qligent - Vision Intelligent
Molotov
STN - Global Media Distribution
AJA Video

latest whitepapers

Most recent in Ad Tech