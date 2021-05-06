With the partnership, Community Fibre will bring its full fibre broadband network to 4,000 EastendHomes residents, offering high speed internet connectivity up to 1Gbps or 3Gbps depending on the areas.

The growing fibre broadband provider will work with the social landlord over the next year to upgrade the building management systems (including door entry, CCTV and lift monitoring) to 100% full fibre to increase energy efficiency and security of the buildings.

Six of EastendHomes’ community centres located across Tower Hamlets will be provided with Community Fibre’s Gigafast connection for free. This initiative follows as a pilot roll-out has started at Wager & Royston street onto Bede Estate in March, expanding to Holland Estate in April.



Community Fibre aims to get all of EastendHomes’ main blocks enabled with its 100% full-fibre within the next six months. Once installation will be completed, the residents will have the option to select Community Fibre as their broadband provider, with packages from £20 per month. They will also have the option to add Community Fibre’s Home Phone plan and the Community Fibre TV package, offered in partnership with Netgem, for an extra fee.

“The past year has shown how critical it is to allow people to stay connected. As a London-based internet service provider, we believe all Londoners have the right to access fast, reliable broadband at an affordable price, as much as any other key utility services," commented Community Fibre CEO Graeme Oxby. "Our partnership with EastendHomes is the way forward to help us achieve this goal and empower more London communities to stay connected and build an inclusive digital future in the capital city.”

John Henderson, Managing Director of EastendHomes, added: “Digital inclusion is at the heart of EastendHomes’ partnership with Community Fibre and a belief that access to affordable, reliable broadband is fundamental in 2021. Our agreement will ensure all our buildings are providing high speed full fibre broadband to keep our residents connected and support them with their everyday needs. Free Wi-Fi at each of our community centres also means there is always a friendly place for our residents to go online.”