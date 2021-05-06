The story follows feuding families the Marlows and the Wyatts, who have existed in the ‘Edgelands’ of the Thames Estuary for centuries – facing off across the water in this land of smugglers, mudlarks, entrepreneurs and opportunists.

The series, which is due to go into production in the autumn, is created by Tony Grisoni (Southcliffe, Red Riding) and Simon Maxwell (Deep State), who will both serve as executive producers along with Foy. Additional cast and crew details will be released in due course.

Claire Foy (The Crown, Wolf Hall) stars as Evie Wyatt. Estuary born and bred, she returns to the Edgelands – the place she lost her father to a firestorm 15 lost years ago – in search of answers and revenge.

Commenting on the drama she said: “I’m delighted to be a part of this compelling thriller. Tony and Simon’s scripts are so evocative of place and redolent with atmosphere – and the twists, turns and mysteries at the heart of this drama are utterly gripping. Evie Wyatt is such a captivating, complex and beguiling character, much like the enigmatic Edgelands which she calls home, and I can’t wait to get to step into her shoes.”

Will Harrison, MD BritBox UK, added: “Marlow is a daring and intriguing concept, and exactly the kind of original content we want to offer our subscribers. Working with the calibre of Claire Foy, Tony Grisoni, Simon Maxwell and the Motive team is a privilege and we can't wait to get started.”

Marlow will be available exclusively to BritBox UK subscribers in 2022. Motive Pictures was established in 2019 by CEO Simon Maxwell, who was previously head of international drama at Channel 4. It is backed by Endeavor Content.