UK-based producer-distributor Parade Media, a specialist in the development, distribution and financing of premium factual and lifestyle content, has announced a milestone for content sales in a host of territories, including APAC, EMEA, the US, Canada and Latin America.
In all, Parade Media has sold 555 hours of content worldwide. In EMEA, highlights include Canal Plus Poland acquiring a 61-hour package including Australian Indie Hsquared’s Good Chef Bad Chef (65 x 30’) as well as For the Love Of Bread (8 x 30’) by The Rusty Cage. In home content, Country House Hunters (20 x 30’) by Abode Entertainment and Open Homes (30 x 30’) by Northlight Productions was selected.
AMC Hungary has taken on are eight new documentaries by UK production house Entertain Me Greta Thunberg: Rebel With A Cause (1 x 60’), Elon Musk: Aiming For The Stars (1 x 60’), John Lennon: The Dreamer (1 x 60’). Returning to AMC are also Peter Kuruvita’s Mexican Fiesta (10 x 30’), Darren Robertson’s Charcoal Kitchen (10 x 30’), Keepers of the Flame (3 x 30’), Good Chef Bad Chef (65 x 30’) and Everyday Gourmet Sweet Edition (9 x 30’).
Parade has also sent a slew of factual and lifestyle titles across Australia and New Zealand. TVNZ have picked up The Royals Revealed (8 x 60’), as well as a raft of Australian titles including Country House Hunters (20 x 30’), Outback Vet Season 2 (6 x 60’) and Australian Crime Stories Season 3 (8 x 60’). In Australia, SBS have picked up Charles & Diana: 1983 (1 x 60’) for their linear channel as well as Behind Bars: The World’s Toughest Prisons Season 1 to 3 (19 x 60’) for Viceland and Travel Cook Repeat (6 x 30’) for SBS Food. ABC Australia is headed to the desert with Outback Vet Season 2 (6 x 60’) as well as South-East Asia with Luke Nguyen’s Vietnam (20 x 30’).
In Asia, Discovery has picked up a package deal with over 32 hours of culinary titles including Marion’s Thailand (10 x 30’), Luke Nguyen’s Food Trail (13 x 30’), Luke Nguyen’s Street Food Asia (8 x 30’), Wok vs Pot (3 x 30’), and Asia Unplated with Diana Chan Season 2 (10 x 30’). NGC Asia has bagged Australian MasterChef favourites in Three Blue Ducks (6 x 30’) and Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey (20 x 30’) as well as a brand-new title from Celebrity Chef, Palisa Anderson’s Water Heart Food (5 x 30’).
In China, CCTV has bought two wildlife series, Animal Embassy (10 x 30’) and Wild Lives (3 x 60’), as well as Planet School (6 x 30’) and Steel Monsters (4 x 60’). Canal+ Myanmar has also ordered Chris Humfrey’s Animal Instinct (13 x 30’). South Korea’s UHD Dream TV has acquired 88 hours of 4K programming including At Home with Didiayer Season 2 & Season 3 (21 x 30’), United Plates of America (26 x 30’), The Ultimate Rush Season 2 (10 x 30’), Ready Set Reno Season 2 (8 x 30’) and Luxury Homes Revealed Season 4 (10 x 40’).
Across the Atlantic, For The Love Of Bread (8 x 30’), Luke Nguyen’s France (10 x 30’), Luke Nguyen’s Street Food Asia (8 x 30’), This Is Mexico (6 x 30’), Field Trip with Curtis Stone (14 x 30’), Ainsley’s Market Menu (8 x 60’), Anjum’s Spice Stories (12 x 30’) have found a new home in US OTT platform Tastemade, while CBC Canada and True Royalty have both acquired The Royals Revealed (8 x 60’). CBC Canada also picking up Water Heart Food (5 x 30’).
In the LATAM region, SIC Portugal is taking home The Diana Conspiracy: What Happened In Paris? (1 x 60’), The Royals Revealed (8 x 60’), and Harry and Meghan: The Price Of Freedom (1 x 60’ - pictured) as well as three Entertainment titles from the story lab Pulling with my Parents (6 x 60’), Game of Clones (20 x 30’), and Undercover Twins (7 x 60’). In lifestyle and factual they have picked up Open Homes Season 3 & 4 (20 x 30’), Everyday Gourmet Christmas Special 2018 & 2019 (2 x 60), and Taste of Australia with Hayden Quinn (10 x 30’).
Deals in Turkey, Australia and New Zealand were brokered by CEO Matthew Ashcroft, while Europe and Asia were brokered by VP Distribution EMEA Heike Renner and VP distributions and operations Asia, Jacqueline respectively. Italian deals were brokered by Paola Zani from Lilium Distribution and Parade’s VP Lisa Higginson brokered US & Canada deals. LATAM deals were negotiated by Cesar Diaz, SVP of distribution LATAM.
