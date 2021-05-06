What its makers are calling continued innovation across video and broadband CPE and services has seen the global adoption of RDK devices by the video and broadband service provider community rise by a third since Spring 2020 to total 80 million.
RDK enables service providers to control their device diagnostics data, business models, and apps to improve the customer experience and drive business results. For the video industry, RDK provides common methods for a number of key tasks including managing video tuning, conditional access, DRM, stream management and diagnostics.
The software platform standardises core functions used in broadband, video and internet of things (IoT) connected devices. By standardising these functions, service providers can develop and deploy applications and services, independent of hardware platforms.
Over the past year, the RDK video businesses community has developed new ways to enhance their video with the rollouts of RDK4, Lightning App language, and RDK Video Accelerator set-top boxes. Companies can also use the RDK App Framework to build and manage their own apps, choose an RDK Video Accelerator, choose a fully integrated IP set-top box and select an RDK pre-integrated app store solution.
On the broadband side, RDK software now spans across DOCSIS, DSL, and GPON gateways, regarded as particularly beneficial to service providers operating a mix of transport networks within their footprints.
RDK also disclosed that there are now more than 500 technology companies within the RDK community, up from 430 the previous year. These companies span CE manufacturers, SoC companies, software developers and system integrators as well as service providers. In total, RDK is now deployed across more than 30 leading service providers throughout North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Service providers with publicly disclosed deployments for RDK-based services include Comcast, Cox, J:COM, Liberty Global, Megacable, Melita, MEO, NOS, NOWO, PYUR, Rogers, Shaw, SFR (part of Altice Europe), Vidéotron, Vodafone, VTR and Ziggo.
"With more than 80 million device deployments, RDK adoption continues to accelerate and serve as the foundational software platform for service providers across their various OEMs and network topologies for video, broadband and IoT devices," said Jason Briggs, executive director of RDK commenting on the new milestone. "The common refrain we hear from operators is that RDK provides them with maximum versatility and transparency, while keeping them in complete control over their consumer-facing experience and device telemetry. We're also excited about delivering a variety of new support services, training, testing tools, and recruiting resources to enable the RDK community to more easily scale with the RDK."
