Convergent TV advertising platform Beachfront has revealed that it has completed a US-wide addressable campaign TV ad execution with CE maker VIZIO adhering to the technical specifications of Open Addressable Ready (OAR), the consortium founded by VIZIO to establish an open standard for addressable advertising on connected TVs.
The execution programme was based on the former’s Unified Decisioning product, with inventory including locally and nationally syndicated broadcast programming. OAR's watermark was placed within these programming feeds, which were distributed to stations in 125 broadcast DMAs across the country. The programme ran across more than three million VIZIO TVs equipped with the OAR spec.
The companies add that their programme now means that OAR members now can work with Beachfront to test additional TV ad creative versioning at the local and national levels. Creative versioning, which is also referred to as single advertiser slot optimisation (SASO), is also said to be able to pave the way for more advanced programmatic slot optimisation for multiple advertisers to bid at once, in real time.
“Widespread and continued support for the OAR spec has been important, and this marks further momentum as we’ve fully executed an addressable campaign at the glass level,” said Adam Gaynor, vice president of network partnerships for VIZIO and steering lead for Project OAR. “Our tests proved Beachfront’s platform can scale to support full programmatic optimisation for single and multiple advertisers. This means VIZIO’s addressable capabilities can support the broad and increasing demand of advertisers aiming to come direct-to-device.”
Beachfront’s stated mission is in strong alignment with OAR, which is working directly with many of the largest television networks to establish a technology standard to advance the adoption of dynamic ad insertion (DAI) and addressable advertising.
“Over 60 million US TV households are enabled for addressable advertising, yet addressable TV still represents a small portion of TV ad spend overall,” added Beachfront president and founder Frank Sinton. “Our work with VIZIO helps programmers to unlock pent up addressable TV dollars from media buyers, which is particularly important at a time when media owners are looking to monetise traditional and streaming TV in a unified fashion through new technology.”
Next up for Beachfront and VIZIO is enabling multiple advertiser slot optimisation (MASO) across a wider group of programmers and ad buyers.
