Eurovision Sport, part of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), has selected video streaming solutions provider Haivision’s Hub video network service to provide multiple real-time video feeds to broadcasters across Europe to enable its remote production of the European Aquatic Championships.

The event is to be held in Budapest from 10-23 May. The EBU and its members will be producing coverage remotely from their headquarters and tailor live content for audiences on multiple platforms within their respective markets.



To enable these production workflows, the EBU will be using Haivision Makito X real-time video encoders and decoders, and the cloud-based Haivision Hub. M ultiple isolated feeds along with the main production feed will be sent from the venue over the global Eurovision Network and Haivision Hub to national broadcasters, giving them the ability to produce their own custom programming, including interviews with athletes from their respective countries.



“The beauty of the Haivision Hub cloud solution integrated within the unique broadcast services delivered through our network is that it offers our EBU broadcasters flexibility to do more interviews and create more custom feeds to meet increasing demand for tailored content without staff having to travel to the sports venue,” noted Franck Choquard, head of content and platforms, Eurovision sport at EBU.

Miguel Serrano, SVP, cloud, at Haivision, added: “The SRT technology in Haivision solutions makes it possible to send the lowest latency and highest quality video contribution and integrated feeds over public internet connections, reducing the cost of creating additional programming and coverage of the events. Haivision Hub is a powerful contribution platform that gives broadcasters the flexibility they need to cover live events wherever they are taking place.”