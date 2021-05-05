Banijay Rights has promoted Claire Jago to EVP, EMEA sales and acquisitions, taking responsibility for the team and activity across the entire region, reporting to the division’s CEO, Cathy Payne.

Jago takes on the role following eight months as SVP, Nordics at Banijay Rights. Prior to the acquisition of Endemol Shine Group by Banijay, she was a senior sales director for Endemol Shine International. Now expanding her remit, she will oversee the group’s cross-genre sales and acquisitions strategy in the region, representing its 100,000+ hour-strong catalogue.

Banijay Rights’ portfolio includes MasterChef, Big Brother, Survivor, Mr Bean, Peaky Blinders, Temptation Island, Grantchester, Big Brother and upcoming scripted title, Chloe.

Alongside Jago, Matt Creasey continues in his role as EVP, Sales, Co-Productions & Acquisitions, Rest of the World, catering for the territories outside the EMEA remit.

Cathy Payne, CEO Banijay Rights, commented: “Claire has a proven track record across EMEA, is a determined sales force and demonstrates tremendous commercial judgement, making her the perfect fit for the role. We have worked together for years and I look forward to continuing to partner closely in further building out our success course in the region.”

Jago added: “Having spent almost 15 years working with some of the team and a vast amount of the catalogue, I am beyond proud to be taking the next step in the new world of Banijay Rights. With scale, an abundance of titles and a fantastic team around us, we have so much opportunity for growth across EMEA and I can’t wait to get started.”