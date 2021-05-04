Scripted, formats and factual distributor Red Arrow Studios International and Japanese commercial broadcaster TV Asahi have announced a new co-development partnership, which will see the two companies work closely together to develop new entertainment formats for the international market.





With over 60 years of the Japanese content industry, TV Asahi Corporation claims to be Japan’s leading multiplatform entertainment provider, delivering and delivers entertainment shows, animation programmes and drama series for the younger demographic. It has also created a selection of scripted and non-scripted formats that it says are both universal and scalable.“We are excited to be working with the talented team at Red Arrow Studios International. TV Asahi pioneered family gameshows in Japan and we’re confident this partnership will take our creativity to the next level,” said Motoko Nakai, director of international business department at TV Asahi Corporation, commenting on the deal. “We look forward to working closely with Red Arrow Studios International and entertaining the international audience with our fresh and fun-loving concepts.”The first project in development between the two parties is Crazy Elevator (w/t), a new gameshow in which players try to reach the top of a tower to claim the treasure that awaits them. However, each floor presents a different challenge they must successfully complete and make it back inside the elevator before the doors close. TV Asahi will distribute the format in Asia, while Red Arrow Studios International will handle distribution rights for the rest of the world.David Barber, VP format development and production at Red Arrow Studios International (pictured), added: “I’m delighted to be working with the talented, forward-thinking team at TV Asahi. We are currently hard at work developing our first project… It’s a high-concept project with state-of-the-art technology, but despite this, there’s nothing more hilarious than watching players spin around a baseball bat and get so dizzy they crash into the wall rather than make it back through the elevator doors.”