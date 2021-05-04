After recording first run success on the region’s main TV and SVOD platforms, Cedars Art Production, which claims to be known for its Arabic series with an international appeal, is putting that appeal to the test with some of its leading dramas.
The company says that it has recently witnessed consistent viewership hikes on six of its drama series released recently. While some of the titles are already taken up exclusively by platforms such as Shahid, four of the high-performing series have been reserved for release within international content markets.
The 30-episode titles, made for the region’s peak TV season, are said to offer compelling stories from Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco and Syria.
Every year more than half of Cedars Art’s new releases are acquired by international broadcasters and streaming platforms. Broadcast and streaming rights for the three Arabic Drama titles 2020, Al Hayba (season 4) and The Blue Eye among other new and library titles are currently available for international licensing.
“Our country might be very small, and despite the current severe Economic, Political and Social crisis, our projects remain really big: demand for our stories continue to grow from across the world,” commented Cedars Art Production group chairman Sadek Sabbah. “Our international clients were mainly from Latin America, but now we’re witnessing demand also from networks in North America, Europe, and Africa. I’m proud that our stories are relevant to a wide audience and are easily localised.”
