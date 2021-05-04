Migrating to flexible cloud video services to offer special-interest TV channels, German pay-TV broadcaster Motor Presse TV has extended its long-term partnership with SES by transitioning to the content connectivity solutions provider’s cloud-based video services.
The Motor Presse Stuttgart subsidiary’s move from on-premise services to cloud-based services enables the broadcaster to streamline its operations while providing the best viewing experience to its audiences. It will now start using SES’s end-to-end video cloud services, including the new Cloud Playout solution, to manage and distribute its two channels to Germany and Norway, Auto, Motor & Sport TV and its Norwegian counterpart Auto, Motor og Sport TV.
As part of its cloud infrastructure, SES offers playout solutions for TV channel origination, rundown and monitoring based on efficient, automated workflows via the SES 360 unified media platform. The company’s Cloud Playout offered either self- or fully-managed, is claimed to provide inherent flexibility, scalability and cost advantages, allowing broadcasters, including Motor Presse TV, to set up their content for transmission in a matter of minutes, without on-premise hardware being required.
“Our content must reach our platform partners – and thus our viewers and users – reliably, flexibly and with the highest viewing quality,” explained Motor Presse TV managing director Silke Marx. “This applies to our linear TV channel, but also to our video-on-demand content that is seeing dramatic growth in its consumption. By switching to cloud-based video services, we are positioning ourselves to reduce our costs while streamlining operations and optimising the viewing experience. We look forward to this successful cloud expansion.”
