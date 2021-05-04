Even though the market is set to show continued steady losses in the period, the global pay-TV industry is, says a study from Digital TV Research, on track to add 15 million more subscribers between 2020 and 2026 to take the global total to 1.02 billion.
The Global Pay TV Subscriber Forecasts report looked at the state of pay-TV in 138 countries and found that fundamentally between 2020 and 2026, 92 countries will add pay-TV subscribers and 46 countries will lose them.
Beset by years of continued cord-cutting, the US is projected to be the biggest loser by 2026 down by 16 million subscribers. While China and India will together continue to provide just under half the world’s pay-TV subscribers, China is set to lose 10 million subscribers between 2020 and 2026 as OTT platforms are more appealing than traditional pay-TV. However, India if forecast to add 21 million pay-TV subscribers.
In terms of platforms, the study observed that IPTV will add 63 million subscribers between 2020 and 2026 to take its total to 378 million. There will be 412 million cable TV subs, both analogue and digital, by 2026, 46 million fewer than the 458 million recorded in 2020.
The Global Pay TV Subscriber Forecasts report also found that satellite TV will lose 8 million subscribers to total 203 million. Pay DTT will grow by 6 million subs to reach 25 million. Many of the pay DTT subscribers will be in Africa.
