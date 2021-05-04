The eight episodes of 1899 follow the mysterious circumstances around the voyage of an immigrant ship from Europe to New York. The passengers, all of different backgrounds and nationalities, are united by their hopes and dreams for a new century and their future abroad. When they discover a second ship adrift on the open sea that had gone missing for months, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a nightmare-like riddle, connecting each of the passenger’s pasts through a web of secrets.

Writer, producer and showrunner Jantje Friese commented: “1899 is a truly European series with characters from various countries speaking in the language of their origin. We feel very fortunate to have found amazing talent from all over the world to venture into this exciting journey with us.”

Filming will take place in a custom-built virtual production stage. Said to be the largest LED “Volume” of its kind in Europe, it unlocks the ability to capture complex visual effects shots in-camera through virtual sets and locations created with game engine technology. Owned by DARK BAY, a dedicated company set up by Dark Ways and Studio Babelsberg with Netflix backing, the virtual production stage will be permanently situated at Babelsberg Studios outside Berlin.

Rachel Eggebeen, director EMEA Netflix Originals, added: “We are extremely happy that we could support Jantje and Bo in finding a perfect solution for their creative vision for 1899. The virtual production stage infrastructure will create new opportunities, and we’re fully committed to bringing these technological advances to the German entertainment industry.”