Food content producer Gusto TV has launched its dvertising video-on-demand (AVOD) streaming service on Rakuten TV in Europe. Its content will be available in the UK, Estonia, France, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Poland, Sweden, Finland, and Norway, with more territories to be rolled out soon.

Headquartered in Japan, Rakuten TV claims to be the first VOD platform to combine TVOD (transactional video on demand), AVOD (a) and SVOD (subscription video-on-demand) services.

“Gusto TV is one of the most culturally diverse channels in the world as our programming celebrates cuisines from across the globe," said Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, commenting on the deal. " Now, thanks to our partnership with Rakuten TV, we immediately bring Gusto TV’s joie de vivre to 10 more countries.”