Allowing Ultra HD subscribers of one of Germany's leading providers of TV entertainment for cable and IP networks to gain access to a lifestyle channel for women, produced by women, Canal+ Group subsidiary THEMA has announced the launch of MyZen TV 4K, at M7.
Created in 2008, MyZen TV is distributed in over 82 countries across all continents. MyZen TV 4K offers premium lifestyle content with native 4K programmes produced in various locations across the world. Presenting news, stories and real-life experiences of people who have chosen to improve their lives, or to change them completely through practical lifestyle advice, tutorials, coaching and exercises.
“We are happy to expand the MyZen TV 4K availability in Germany as a major development of the channel in Europe with our key partner M7,” remarked THEMA managing director of Northern Europe Menno Hidajattoellah who brokered the deal.
“We are very excited to announce the launch of our channel MyZen TV 4K on M7 Germany,” added managing director MyZen TV Nela Pavlouskova. “Our channel continues to provide its viewers with an enriching and cheerful experience by designing thematic shows around health, fitness, well-being, travel, nutrition and some family entertainment, especially in the times that we are living in.”
"In many households there are already UHD TVs, but UHD TV programmes are missing. With MyZenTV 4K, we are providing [our] M7 partners with the perfect arguments to convince viewers of their TV offering as part of our quality offensive," said Marco Hellberg, managing director of Eviso Germany, the M7 business partner in Germany.
