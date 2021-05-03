Looking to boost its offer in the FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) environment through the global CE brand, international producer, distributor and channel operator, Blue Ant Media has made its HauntTV and Crimetime are now available to stream for free on Samsung TV Plus in Canada.
The partnership will aim to build on Blue Ant Media’s momentum and expansion into the FAST channel space, with Samsung TV Plus users having free, instant access to unscripted paranormal and true crime programming available via the Samsung TV Plus app on 2016 – 2021 Samsung TVs and on select Samsung Galaxy mobile devices.
HauntTV programming highlights include: Ghost Chasers (10 x 60’), exploring some of Europe’s most haunted locations, in search of proof ghosts really exist; Ghostly Encounters (83 x 30’), following the first-hand real-life accounts of those who say they have experienced chilling spectral run-ins; and World’s Scariest Hauntings (10 x 60’), exploring ghost and horror stories from around the globe.
Crimetime will show the likes of In Ice Cold Blood (36x60’), hosted Grammy Award-winning artist and actor Ice T (pictured) , the series provides audiences with in-depth interviews, dramatic re-enactments and archival footage to shine a light on shocking real-life crime cases involving sex, greed and murder; See No Evil (58x60’), a series unveiling how real murder cases are solved with the help of CCTV surveillance cameras; and Snapped: Killer Couples (10x60’), following America’s most dangerous duos and the evolution of their toxic relationships that drove them to commit crimes.
“We’re excited to bring Blue Ant’s FAST channels to the Samsung TV Plus platform and introduce our paranormal and true crime series to a new audience,” said Jamie Schouela, president, global channels and media, Blue Ant Media commenting on the new slate. “This is the latest step in expanding our rapidly growing FAST offering and there’s more to come.”
HauntTV programming highlights include: Ghost Chasers (10 x 60’), exploring some of Europe’s most haunted locations, in search of proof ghosts really exist; Ghostly Encounters (83 x 30’), following the first-hand real-life accounts of those who say they have experienced chilling spectral run-ins; and World’s Scariest Hauntings (10 x 60’), exploring ghost and horror stories from around the globe.
Crimetime will show the likes of In Ice Cold Blood (36x60’), hosted Grammy Award-winning artist and actor Ice T (pictured) , the series provides audiences with in-depth interviews, dramatic re-enactments and archival footage to shine a light on shocking real-life crime cases involving sex, greed and murder; See No Evil (58x60’), a series unveiling how real murder cases are solved with the help of CCTV surveillance cameras; and Snapped: Killer Couples (10x60’), following America’s most dangerous duos and the evolution of their toxic relationships that drove them to commit crimes.
“We’re excited to bring Blue Ant’s FAST channels to the Samsung TV Plus platform and introduce our paranormal and true crime series to a new audience,” said Jamie Schouela, president, global channels and media, Blue Ant Media commenting on the new slate. “This is the latest step in expanding our rapidly growing FAST offering and there’s more to come.”