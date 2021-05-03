Marking the launch of its flagship movie brand in the Netherlands, SPI International has extended the reach of the FilmBox service in Western Europe, making it available to satellite and IP-based TV platform M7 Group.
FilmBox will initially launch on 4 May to the basic package subscribers of the DTH and IPTV platforms of M7’s pay-TV platform Canal Digitaal.
FilmBox offers a slate of Hollywood movies, evergreens and popular series to over 30 million households globally. Content highlights for the month of May include: 10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up (2019) starring Christina Ricci and Hamish Linklater; Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh’s Unsane (2018) starring Claire Foy and crime drama Crypto (2019) starring Beau Knapp, Luke Hemsworth and Alexis Bledel. In addition, the hit show NARCOS will make its linear TV debut in the Netherlands on FilmBox where viewers can watch the first three seasons and the fourth instalment NARCOS: Mexico
SPI International has been active in the Dutch pay-TV market with thematic brands and more recently with the premium movie services brand Film1, which operates four linear channels and on-demand services in the region. Canal Digitaal currently carries all four Film1 channels and Film1 VOD content, as well as other thematic brands from SPI’s portfolio including: documentary channel DocuBox and martial arts and combat sports offer FightBox.
“We are extremely happy that we can offer FilmBox to our customers,” remarked Canal Digitaal country manager Christiaan Puper. “There is an insatiable hunger for interesting content at the moment. Recently we have expanded our on demand offer with content from our parent company Canal+ and other valuable parties. The addition of FilmBox as a fixed channel is a great next step. With our distinctive services we think we are a rich addition to the established market.”
SPI International sees FilmBox’s launch in the Netherlands as “an exciting milestone” in its expansion into the Western European market, according to CEO Berk Uziyel. “FilmBox is included in operators’ basic packages and aims to target a different window and audience than our premium film service portfolio,” he explained. “FilmBox will have a different positioning in Western Europe compared with Central Eastern Europe and it will serve as a complementary gateway service to our premium Film1 portfolio. We are delighted to spearhead FilmBox’s expansion in the Netherlands with our long-standing partners at the M7 Group who share our passionate commitment to making top-quality content more affordable and easier to access.”
