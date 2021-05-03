Prompted by research finding that since the pandemic, almost four in five financially vulnerable people now rely on broadband connectivity to manage household finance, BT is to launch its Home Essentials pack, offering fibre broadband and call packages to everyone receiving Universal Credit and certain legacy benefits.
Set for launch in June 2021, BT Home Essentials is essentially a social tariff for eligible customers with average download speeds of 36 Mbps and 700 mins of calls for £15 a month, said to save customers £240 a year compared to an equivalent package. The offer is designed to provide support to over four million households on low income, an estimated 4.6 million households in the UK.
BT believes that Home Essentials will meet the demands of the modern home and provides futureproof fibre connectivity at a time when online resources have never been more important.
Putting the launch into more context, the BT research also revealed that nearly a third of Brits felt more financially vulnerable since the start of the pandemic and a quarter of financially vulnerable people worry about being cut off if they couldn’t pay their bills. Moreover, three quarters (74%) of UK households said that they would not find it easy to improve their financial situation without connectivity. The study also revealed more than three times as many people say they could not go without broadband (67%) versus public transport (20%).
“Fast, reliable connectivity has never been as important as it is today, with millions of people relying upon our networks to get back on their feet after the pandemic,” commented Marc Allera, CEO, of BT’s Consumer division. “We want to help as many people as we can…BT Home Essentials will be available at half the price of our standard fibre package, helping a potential four million households on low income save on bills and stay connected to vital online services.”
