CAST.ERA, a joint venture between SK Telecom and Sinclair Broadcast Group, will introduce next-generation broadcasting technology to the US and Korea by the end of this year following successful trials on Korea’s Jeju Island.

The new technology will enable companies to broadcast ultra-HD (UHD) video with what is said to be low-to-zero latency to next-generation TVs and mobile devices.

CAST.ERA’s technology is a convergence of telecom’s 5G standard and ATSC 3.0, the new standard set by the Advanced Television Systems Committee for UHD broadcasting. CAST.ERA, based in Arlington, Virginia, will provide broadcast solutions to US and Korean distribution companies, including Sinclair’s major US TV stations as well as Korean media giants Kai Media, ATBiS, DigiCAP and Hasigancom.

When paired with next-generation TVs and mobile devices, the CAST.ERA technology will make it possible for viewers to receive high-quality video, datacasting through OTA (over-to-air), and live TV broadcasts via OTT (over-the-top) platforms at home or on the go with minimal lag in transmission times. The technology will also enable broadcasters to dynamically insert personalised advertisements during commercial breaks for each viewer via the OTT broadcast service.

Kevin Gage, CAST.ERA’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “We plan to introduce the cloud-based, AI-driven next-generation TV broadcasting solutions into the US market this year. These solutions will help accelerate US broadcasters’ deployment of next-generation TV broadcasting services into the market.”

Del Parks, Sinclair’s Chief Technology Officer, added: “Bringing together the technologies and expertise that these two companies possess will help unlock the huge potential that ATSC 3.0 has for delivering IP content efficiently over large geographic areas covered by our TV signal. These technologies are a game changer. Our new abilities to provide improved viewer experience and access to new business models, like data delivery as a service (Ddaas), is one of the most exciting things to happen to our business since HDTV.”