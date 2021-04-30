Electric motorsport series Extreme E has expanded its coverage into Sub-Saharan Africa through a broadcasting agreement with SuperSport that will take its reach into over 50 countries including South Africa, Uganda and Nigeria.
One of Africa’s largest sporting content aggregators, the Johannesburg-based company broadcasts some of the world’s biggest events from Premier League football to the PGA Tour, through to major motorsport including Formula One and Moto GP. Extreme E, will be aired in French and English on the station’s linear channels, SuperSport Motorsport, Grandstand and Blitz and streamed on its digital platform www.SuperSport.com and SuperSport app.
As well as highlighting a variety of environmental issues including, desertification, rising sea levels, glacier retreat, deforestation and ice melt, the Extreme E series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. Extreme E aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.
The Extreme E season began with the inaugural race in Saudi Arabia on 3 April, and will go on to visit Senegal (29-30 May), Greenland (28-29 August), Brazil (23-24 October) and Patagonia (11-12 December).
Commenting on the deal SuperSport chief executive Marc Jury, said: “This is a wonderful addition to SuperSport's content slate, not least because we are in the business of storytelling and the narrative of Extreme E is so compelling. We are delighted that the calendar takes in Africa, too, where the market is vibrant and has an appetite for motorsport."
“The emerging African market is hugely significant for us,” added Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell. “SuperSport’s reach in Sub-Saharan Africa is unparalleled, making it an excellent addition to our broadcasting roster. Audiences in the Sub-Saharan region have had the issue of climate change brought into sharp focus in recent years, and with Extreme E we hope to raise awareness further than ever before in a region where so much is at stake. The impacts of climate change can be devastating, and nowhere is that clearer than in this region.”
In addition to SuperSport, Extreme E is available from over 40 global broadcasters such as J SPORTS, beIN MEDIA, Tencent, SABC ITV, FOX Sports, Insight TV, Eurosport and ESPN, covering regions including North America, Asia and Europe. The series is also on TikTok and the platform pulled in 18.5 million organic views for the inaugural X Prix of the Extreme E electric off-road racing series.
