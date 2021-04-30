Leading smart TV manufacturer VIZIO has entered into a partnership with and media and technology provider Verizon Media to deliver new cross-platform and connected TV (CTV) advertising solutions, anchored in unique TV viewership data and premium programmatic inventory access.
Effective immediately, the alliance will enable Verizon Media to gain demand-side platform (DSP) access to VIZIO’s Inscape viewership data from more than 18 million opted-in VIZIO Smart TVs. Verizon Media will also be the exclusive DSP to access this data beginning in 2022. It will also see expanded CTV targeting, optimisation and measurement opportunities for Verizon Media’s DSP advertisers, independent of cookies. While VIZIO remains the exclusive seller of its guaranteed inventory and data licensing, the agreement now also makes Verizon Media its preferred supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic ad monetisation.
“The evolving TV landscape creates unique opportunities and challenges for our customers. To meet and exceed the needs for growth in this area, we continue to strengthen our unified ad stack, which is an end-to-end, integrated ecosystem that delivers sustainable Identity, access to premium inventory and data, and the tools that drive performance and efficiency,” said Verizon Media chief business officer Iván Markman, commenting on the deal.
Through Verizon Media’s unified ad platform, VIZIO can now offer audience extension campaigns to its advertisers that are fuelled by Verizon Media’s omnichannel marketplace and diverse cross-device Identity Graph, matched with near real-time Inscape ACR data and is fuelled by 200 billion daily cross-screen signals derived from direct consumer relationships across Verizon Media.
The companies say combining Verizon Media’s Identity Graph with Inscape, VIZIO’s leading TV data set, will enable advertisers to optimise intelligently ad delivery to consumers in the home and on the go.
“This partnership with VIZIO illustrates the deep and meaningful integrations we can forge and reflects our commitment to leading in the CTV space. Together, we’re empowering our advertisers with exclusive data from the industry’s top hardware and software provider and strengthening our solutions for publishers. VIZIO has built a CTV advertising ecosystem centred around premium partnerships and our direct-to-device offering,” added Mike O’Donnell, chief revenue officer, Platform+ at VIZIO. “Our relationship with Verizon Media will enable us to expand our reach, bridge the gap between TV and mobile, and create more impactful and actionable premium advertising experiences across platforms.”
