Hot on the heels of launching a slate of Korean dramas including simulcast, first-on-platform and exclusive series, PCCW’s pan-regional OTT video streaming service Viu has unveiled a new slew of original content not only from Korea but also Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and South Africa.
At the head of the new offer is Viu Original Hong Cheon Gi, a romantic fantasy period drama set to premiere exclusively on the OTT platform in the third quarter. Based on a novel of the same name, it tells the story of Hong Cheon Gi (Kim Yoo Jung), an artist with aesthetic insight and skills who became the first female painter of the Dohwaseo (Korean Royal Academy of Painting). During her stay in the palace, she gets embroiled in a love triangle with Ha Ram (Ahn Hyo Seop), an officer well-versed in astronomy and meteorology who lost his sight in a childhood accident, and the Grand Prince Anpyeong (Gong Myung) who is an arts enthusiast.
The series features Kim Yoo Jung, a young and popular actress well known among K-drama fans for her numerous critically acclaimed period dramas. After her acting debut in 2003, Kim became one of the best-known child actresses in Korea.
In addition to the Korean series, Viu is bringing Malaysian Viu Original Black for a second season in May. With season 1 clinching the Asian Academy Creative Awards for Best Cinematography and Best VFX in 2020, Black will return with its original star-studded cast and new blood added to the mix, promising a darker and grittier plot. The OTT service is also introducing UBettina Wethu, a South African adaptation of hit international comedy drama Ugly Betty and the first-ever South African Viu Original, to its audience in Asia. UBettina Wethu is about a smart and charming young woman from rural Hammanskraal who is determined to do whatever it takes to fulfil her ultimate dream of being in the fashion publishing business.
Upcoming in the pipeline and still in production includes three new popular Thai drama series Wannabe, My Coach and Agent Ghost. Starring well-known Indonesian singers Bio One, Marsha Aruan and Dinda Kirana, Write Me A Love Song is an upcoming romantic comedy about a struggling singer/songwriter in his pursuit for love and Viu is also showing its first ever Philippines Original Still.
Commenting on the new slate, Viu chief content officer Virginia Lim said: “We continue to sharpen our focus on delivering the best of premium Asian entertainment with increased efforts to drive original local content. Besides offering ... fresh Korean content, we are also investing heavily in original content so that our Viu-ers can get to watch the most highly anticipated Korean dramas first and exclusively on our platform as well as locally relevant Viu Original series produced out of some of our key markets like Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.”
