On the eve of the launch of the global streaming service for British and international boxing, Fightzone has revealed that it will be offering services based on the Red Bee Media over-the-top (OTT) platform.
The service will give fans access to over 50 live events per year, with action streamed directly to users’ preferred devices. The Red Bee technology will see use in enabling Fightzone to provide multiple simultaneous livestreams at broadcast quality, through pay-per-view and subscription-based options, with a wide range of price points and currencies. The first event on Fightzone premiers on 21 May with a showdown for the English Lightweight title, between Anthony Tomlinson and James Moorcroft. The following event will decide the IBF European Heavyweight title on 28 May between Kash Ali and Tomas Salek.
All fights, related highlights, interviews and other content will be made available on demand on Fightzone.uk. The content is protected through advanced geo-blocking and DRM functionality, helping Fightzone segment their audience and monetise their content rights to the fullest.
“Red Bee is the perfect technology partner for us, as we are launching the Fightzone boxing revolution,” commented Fightzone general manager Jim McMunn, “We are building a unique destination for British and international boxing fans, with access to incredible fights, expert interviews and behind the scenes content. Red Bee’s OTT platform allows us to reach a worldwide audience and deliver broadcast grade streaming quality on any device.”
“Fightzone illustrates well how innovative and expansive content owners can make the most out of their assets, and bring engaging viewing experiences to a global audience,” added Steve Russell, head of product at Red Bee Media. “The obstacles are fewer than ever, when it comes to creating and expanding your own media business, and we’re looking forward to supporting Fightzone’s journey to global success.”
