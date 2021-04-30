Just as broadcast tech firms were queuing up to announce their support for the AWS Media & Entertainment cloud-based broadcasting platform, AWS has been given its strongest endorsement after The Walt Disney Company revealed that it is using its infrastructure to support the global expansion of the Disney+ direct-to-consumer service.
Since launch in the US in November 2019, Disney+ has rolled out rapidly in 59 territories across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America and most recently Singapore. At the end of its first quarter ended 2 January 2021, Disney’s direct-to-consumer business had generated more than 146 million total paid subscriptions with revenues for the quarter increasing 73% annually to $3.5 billion.in March 2021 the Walt Disney Company confirmed that Disney+ had gone past the 100 million subscriber mark.
As it ramps up its reach even further, Disney+ is expanding its use of AWS’s services to include more than 50 technologies, such as machine learning, database, storage, content delivery, serverless, and analytics. Disney+ will use Amazon Kinesis - a service to collect, process, and analyse real-time, streaming data - and Amazon DynamoDB, AWS’s key-value database that delivers single-digit millisecond performance at any scale with built-in encryption and data recovery, to ingest content, metadata, and billions of customer actions. This enables viewers to add content to their Watch Lists, and start watching a video and pick it up on a different device or make recommendations for what to watch next.
Disney+ also uses Amazon Timestream - AWS’s serverless, time-series database built for large scale ingestion, storage, and real-time querying of times-series data - to monitor the efficacy of its streaming platform to ensure that users continue to have access to content.
“Disney+ has completely reinvented what’s possible in content delivery by challenging convention and using cloud technology to build a streaming product from scratch that had never been launched and marketed before on such a global scale,” said Joe Inzerillo, executive vice president and CTO, direct-to-consumer, The Walt Disney Company commenting on the deployment. “AWS has been our preferred cloud provider for years, and its proven global infrastructure and expansive suite of services has contributed meaningfully to the incredible success of Disney+.”
