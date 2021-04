Since launch in the US in November 2019, Disney+ has rolled out rapidly in 59 territories across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America and most recently Singapore. At the end of its first quarter ended 2 January 2021, Disney’s direct-to-consumer business had generated more than 146 million total paid subscriptions with revenues for the quarter increasing 73% annually to $3.5 billion.in March 2021 the Walt Disney Company confirmed that Disney+ had gone past the 100 million subscriber mark.As it ramps up its reach even further, Disney+ is expanding its use of AWS’s services to include more than 50 technologies, such as machine learning, database, storage, content delivery, serverless, and analytics. Disney+ will use Amazon Kinesis - a service to collect, process, and analyse real-time, streaming data - and Amazon DynamoDB, AWS’s key-value database that delivers single-digit millisecond performance at any scale with built-in encryption and data recovery, to ingest content, metadata, and billions of customer actions. This enables viewers to add content to their Watch Lists, and start watching a video and pick it up on a different device or make recommendations for what to watch next.Disney+ also uses Amazon Timestream - AWS’s serverless, time-series database built for large scale ingestion, storage, and real-time querying of times-series data - to monitor the efficacy of its streaming platform to ensure that users continue to have access to content.“Disney+ has completely reinvented what’s possible in content delivery by challenging convention and using cloud technology to build a streaming product from scratch that had never been launched and marketed before on such a global scale,” said Joe Inzerillo, executive vice president and CTO, direct-to-consumer, The Walt Disney Company commenting on the deployment. “ AWS has been our preferred cloud provider for years, and its proven global infrastructure and expansive suite of services has contributed meaningfully to the incredible success of Disney+.”