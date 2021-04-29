Some of the largest names in the broadcast technology community have signed up to support the AWS Media & Entertainment the platform which is designed to reinvent how users create content, optimise media supply chains and compete for audience attention across streaming, broadcast and direct-to-consumer.
The platform features new and existing services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for content creators, rights holders, producers, broadcasters, and distributors. It is said to align the most purpose-built capabilities of any cloud against five solution areas to help users launch new streaming services, expanding content catalogues and introduce new viewing experiences.
First off the blocks to show support was cloud-based video review and approval platform Frame.io and one of the content production partners participating in the AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative. Frame.io claims some of the world’s most widely used review and approval tools for use whether a customer is on set (pictured), on the road or at work in an edit suite. Users get real-time collaborative review and approval tools with frame accurate commenting, on-screen annotation drawing, and integrated messaging centralised in an interface designed to enhance collaboration.
“Frame.io is leveraging AWS in truly unique ways to deliver desktop class solutions with intuitive, beautifully designed interfaces,” said Emery Wells, CEO of Frame.io explaining the new initiative. “Whether it’s our review and approval tools or our revolutionary new Camera to Cloud features, we’re fundamentally changing the way video is created. In just a few short years, people will wonder how they ever did it any other way.”
Collaboration, security, and intelligent storage solutions provider EditShare has thrown its hat in the ring to transform content production, editing and archive workflows.
Running on AWS, EditShare's EFSv media optimised platform is designed to allow teams the opportunity to migrate their production environments to AWS using production tools. Underpinned by EditShare’s FLOW media management technology, EFSv facilitates collaborative end-to-end editorial and archive workflows in the cloud.
"Content producers across a range of industries are increasingly engaged with us about remote workflows and production flexibility,” said Tom Rosenstein, VP of business development, EditShare. “Working with AWS extends the benefits of our EFS media optimised file system from its on-premises origins to now run in the cloud, bringing the same high performance with added operational efficiency.”
