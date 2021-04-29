Building on an existing business relationship between the two companies that has lasted for several years, incumbent Swiss telco Swisscom has entered into a long term partnership with compatriot network provider Salt.

Salt has been using physical Layer 1 access to Swisscom optical fibres in the point-to-point architecture for its residential customer offerings. As part of the fibre-optic partnership, Salt is investing in a long-term right to use Swisscom’s fibre-optic connections and thus is participating in the high network investments and the associated business risks.

This means that the company now also has its own physical Layer 1 access in Swisscom’s FTTH fibre-optic networks in the point-to-multipoint architecture, which Swisscom has been building since 2020 and will be expanding by 2025, and on which Salt can offer and operate its own services. Swisscom continues to bear overall responsibility for network planning, network expansion and maintenance, and remains the owner of the infrastructure.

Christoph Aeschlimann, CTIO of Swisscom, commented: “The fibre-optic partnership with Salt builds on a proven path that Swisscom has been following with collaborations and partnerships for over 10 years. It proves that, regardless of the technology, solutions can be found enabling competitors to make optimal use of the Swisscom network. The bundling of investments ultimately benefits the whole of Switzerland, which is reflected in the excellent international broadband coverage.”