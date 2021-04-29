Spanish satellite operator Hispasat has signed an agreement to take over the management and signal transport business of Media Networks Latin America, a subsidiary of the Telefónica Group involved in multimedia.

Media Networks Latin America currently provides signal transport and management services to the leading telecommunications and television operators in South America using Hispasat’s satellites in the 61ºW position. The integration of these services will enable Hispasat to strengthen its position as a leading operator in the region for satellite TV-related services in Latin America. According to analyst firm Dataxis, there are more than 17 million satellite TV subscribers in South America.



The deal will be implemented gradually over the coming months.

Hispasat believes that the agreement will make its multimedia business in Latin America more efficient and strengthen its strategic position in a vertical market where its provides services today to close to two million homes in Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela.



"With this highly important transaction for our company, we are expanding our presence in the value chain and promoting the high-quality service that Media Networks has been providing in the region for all these years,” commented Hispasat CEO Miguel Ángel Panduro.

Added Alfonso Gómez Palacio, CEO of Telefónica Hispanoamérica: “We are very satisfied with the agreement we have reached with our trusted partner Hispasat for the management and signal transport, Media Networks Latin America. This agreement will allow Telefónica Hispanoamérica to remain focused on the fibre optic rollout, as well as mobile connectivity with the latest generation networks to provide our clients the best experience. At the same time, the company is taking another step in its goal of making its operations in the region more dynamic."