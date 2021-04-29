In a bid to help media and entertainment firms reinvent how they create content, optimise media supply chains, and compete for audience attention across streaming, broadcast, and direct-to-consumer platform, Amazon has introduced AWS Media & Entertainment.
The initiative features new and existing services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for content creators, rights holders, producers, broadcasters, and distributors. It is said to align the most purpose-built capabilities of any cloud against five solution areas to help customers – such as Netflix, FORMULA 1, Discovery and Disney who AWS says use the cloud to pioneer new ways to entertain—launch new streaming services, expanding content catalogues and introduce new viewing experiences.
The five areas comprise: Content Production; Media Supply Chain & Archive; Broadcast; Direct-to-Consumer & Streaming; and Data Science & Analytics. It also adds the newly announced Amazon Nimble Studio, a service that enables customers to reduce the time it takes to set up creative studios, to the AWS portfolio of purpose-built media and entertainment services that includes AWS Elemental MediaPackage, AWS Elemental MediaConnect, AWS Elemental MediaLive, AWS Elemental MediaConvert, AWS Elemental MediaStore, AWS Elemental MediaTailor and Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS).
AWS expressed confidence that its new initiative would make it easier for media and entertainment customers to select the right tools and partners for their highest-priority workloads, accelerate production launches and see faster time to value. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, it added that AWS for Media & Entertainment would also establish dedicated AWS industry specialists and AWS Professional Services teams across each solution area, and identify AWS Technology Parters and Consulting Partners in each area. These include AWS Partners such as Adobe, Arc XP, Autodesk, Deluxe, Dolby, Epic Games, Evertz, Grass Valley, Imagine Communications, Mission, Slalom, Sony Media Cloud Services, TrackIt, Teradici and Wizeline.
“The growth of the cloud changed how movies are made, how live news and sports are produced and distributed, and how we watch video today and yet, we are still in the early stages of cloud transformation for media and entertainment,” explained Matt Garman, senior vice president, AWS Sales & Marketing.
“Customers continue to accelerate reinvention in areas like media supply chain, live streaming, and broadcasting. With Amazon Nimble Studio, creative studios can run low-latency virtual workstations and rendering to produce content faster and collaborate remotely without worrying about underlying infrastructure. And, with the launch of AWS for Media & Entertainment, customers can accelerate this transformation with a greater focus on solutions for their highest priority workloads.”
The five areas comprise: Content Production; Media Supply Chain & Archive; Broadcast; Direct-to-Consumer & Streaming; and Data Science & Analytics. It also adds the newly announced Amazon Nimble Studio, a service that enables customers to reduce the time it takes to set up creative studios, to the AWS portfolio of purpose-built media and entertainment services that includes AWS Elemental MediaPackage, AWS Elemental MediaConnect, AWS Elemental MediaLive, AWS Elemental MediaConvert, AWS Elemental MediaStore, AWS Elemental MediaTailor and Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS).
AWS expressed confidence that its new initiative would make it easier for media and entertainment customers to select the right tools and partners for their highest-priority workloads, accelerate production launches and see faster time to value. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, it added that AWS for Media & Entertainment would also establish dedicated AWS industry specialists and AWS Professional Services teams across each solution area, and identify AWS Technology Parters and Consulting Partners in each area. These include AWS Partners such as Adobe, Arc XP, Autodesk, Deluxe, Dolby, Epic Games, Evertz, Grass Valley, Imagine Communications, Mission, Slalom, Sony Media Cloud Services, TrackIt, Teradici and Wizeline.
“The growth of the cloud changed how movies are made, how live news and sports are produced and distributed, and how we watch video today and yet, we are still in the early stages of cloud transformation for media and entertainment,” explained Matt Garman, senior vice president, AWS Sales & Marketing.
“Customers continue to accelerate reinvention in areas like media supply chain, live streaming, and broadcasting. With Amazon Nimble Studio, creative studios can run low-latency virtual workstations and rendering to produce content faster and collaborate remotely without worrying about underlying infrastructure. And, with the launch of AWS for Media & Entertainment, customers can accelerate this transformation with a greater focus on solutions for their highest priority workloads.”