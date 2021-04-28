In what it says is its most diverse programme ever to address PSB and digital strategies, Indielab Accelerator has announced the 2021 cohort for the sixth edition of its growth programme for independent TV production companies looking to achieve scale and develop their businesses.
Founded in 2015 by senior TV executive Victoria Powell, Indielab Accelerator seeks to promote a sustainable and resilient independent TV sector in the UK. The programme aims to equip companies with the knowledge, skills and networks needed to achieve their full potential. Through a series of workshops, lectures, panel discussions, networking events and one-to-one sessions across six months, indies gain invaluable insight into and training in a range of subjects, including business planning, distribution, revenue-stream maximisation, corporate finance and investment readiness.
The 2021 agenda includes briefings from the BBC and Channel 4 on strengthening PSB relationships; Indielab’s LabTalks, consisting of thought-leadership talks on new revenue and working models in TV; and briefings with SVODs, including Netflix and Apple TV. The agenda seeks to provide access to the most relevant critical intelligence to enable indies to explore the full potential of partners and platforms for their creative output and to help them understand the future direction of the TV business. The programme, which includes further masterclasses from 50-plus industry experts and consultants, also provides global market insight and investment-readiness analysis.
The 2021 applications process is said to have brought in a record number of responses with the indies selected considered by the Indielab stakeholders, including broadcasters and platforms to be ones to watch and those that will most benefit from the programme. These comprise: Big Little Fish Television, Black Camel Pictures, Blazing Griffin Pictures, ClearStory, Freedom Scripted Entertainment, Kailash Films, King of Sunshine Productions, Little Bird Films, Nuwave Pictures, Rare TV, Rooster TV, Strident Media, Triongl, Vox Pictures and Wall of Entertainment. The 15 participants selected to take part in the 2021 programme are said to reflect the most diverse cohort yet in terms of gender, ethnicity, genre and geographical location of the founders and companies.
“The marked increase in applications we received this year demonstrates very clearly how much indies want to connect and supercharge their growth out of the slowdown brought about by Covid,” remarked Victoria Powell. “The range, energy and diversity across this new cohort at perhaps one of the most challenging times the TV industry has ever experienced is testament to the strength of the sector. Our programmes are continuously evolving and innovating with targeted and timely support for indie founders providing impactful and enduring takeaways for every participant through the Indielab Connect platform.”
The scheme has three bursary schemes: the first, a diversity scheme for three indies run by founders from diverse backgrounds, sponsored by Sony Pictures Television and further bursaries for Welsh independent production companies with support from Welsh Government funding through Creative Wales and Scottish companies funded by Screen Scotland. The overall programme is supported by its long-term partners Channel 4 and the BBC.
