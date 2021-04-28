As part of a partnership with a leading Tunisian production house, cable and OTT content provider Ninetnine has brought sitcom Inchallah Mabrouk, to French VOD platforms via Le Bouquet Maghreb.
Le Bouquet Maghreb now comprises 19 premium TV channels from Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and the Middle East and a roster of on-demand content such as TV shows, comedies, drama, documentaries and religious programming.
The 20-episode comedy, directed by Bassem Hamraoui, stars a number of Arab comedians including Naima El Jani, Khaled Bouzid, Samira Magroun, Majid Belghith and many others in a story that tackles important social issues through humour. The story follows a man who sells the same house to three different people: a smuggler, a policeman and a lawyer. The three families spent all their savings on the purchase and will be forced to cohabit all together.
Initially broadcasting on a leading Tunisian channel, the TV show is now available on-demand on Free Telecom and Bouygues Telecom IPTV platforms for all North African content lovers.
“Inchallah Mabrouk is a wonderful comedy that’s gathered millions of viewers in Tunisia,” said BETA Prod CEO Bassem Hamraoui commenting on the production. “We are glad that a leading distributor like Ninetnine finds our content relevant for their audiences in Europe. We have received excellent feedback from the Tunisian diaspora already and we hope that all subscribers on Le Bouquet Maghreb VOD will enjoy it during this holy month of Ramadan. Our partnership with Ninetnine goes beyond this TV show and we look forward to producing relevant content appealing to a wide North African audience.”
“Ramadan is a great time for families to gather during Iftar and we want our viewers to enjoy this special moment with premium content,” added Ninetnine co-founders Adel and Samir. “As we already provide the best linear channels, we have now enriched the Le Bouquet Maghreb VOD platform with the popular comedy ’Inchallah Mabrouk’’, which many people from Maghreb can relate to.”
