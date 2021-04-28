The Conviva State of Streaming report for the first quarter of 2021 has shown solid year-on-year streaming growth in North America but massive surges in international markets as streaming viewing time grew 36% annually during the three-month period.
Specifically, the intelligence cloud for streaming media’s study revealed North America, streaming’s largest market, as seeing 18% annual growth in streaming viewing, overshadowed by South America (240%), Africa (149%) and Europe (122%).
Another key trend revealed was that consumers were flocking to connected TV devices, smart TVs and gaming consoles, with big screens commanding as a 73% share of Q1 streaming viewing globally.
And while streaming viewing was growing globally, Conviva discovered there was significant variation in the way consumers in different regions stream on big screens. For example, in Africa, where big screens represent 56% of all viewing time, CanalPlus set-top-box was the preferred device, with 54% share of all Q1 big screen viewing time. In Asia, Android TV held 49% of all Q1 big screen viewing time, while in North America, where big screens were responsible for 81% of all viewing time, Roku continued to dominate with 37% share. In Europe, big screen viewing time was divided relatively equally among devices, while in Oceania, Chromecast ruled with 24% and in South America, Samsung TV held 30% share of big screen viewing.
Yet for all this, and as international viewing and smart TVs continued to surge globally, Roku and Amazon Fire TV, while still dominant, saw a slight decline – down 2.9% and 3.6% respectively - in share of viewing time in Q1, While Roku captured a significant 30% share of global big screen viewing time, this dominance was primarily driven by North America where it commanded 37% share in Q1 2021. In Europe, the second largest market for Roku, Roku only accounted for 8% share of the big screen, and it did not fare any better in other regions, with 4% share or less in Africa, Asia, Oceania, and South America.
Q1 2021 also saw a post-pandemic resurgence of streaming ads, with ad attempts growing 4%, ad impressions jumping 13% and missed ad opportunities falling 16% quarter over quarter. Ad quality was also found to have improved in Q1 2021 with ad start times down to half a second, a 50% improvement, and bitrates up 57% as compared to Q4 2020. Conviva also found advertisers experienced significant ROI from their Super Bowl efforts, sustaining nearly three times the level of social engagement post-Super Bowl as compared to pre-Super Bowl.
In Q1 2021, social platforms also continued to deliver strong ROI for streaming publishers, delivering new audiences and increased engagement. The total number of posts from streaming publishers on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube combined grew 99% in Q1 2021 compared with the same quarter a year before with total videos increasing 39% and total engagements increasing 24%. Audience growth across all social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok, grew 61% year over year.
Analysing the trends revealed in the State of Streaming report for Q1 2021, Conviva said that the data showed in every region in the world, streaming viewership was growing, representing a global shift in the way people consume content. “This rapidly expanding international audience has created an enormous opportunity for content developers, device manufacturers and advertisers to engage new audiences as the brands and publishers who understand exactly how, when and where people are streaming, will inevitably triumph,” observed Conviva CEO Bill Demas.
