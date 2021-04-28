The high tide of streaming has raised all boats in the online video market but none more so that YouTube and after having reported massive in revenues in the final quarter of 2020, the service has made an equally strong start to the new year.
For the quarter ended 31 March 2021, YouTube generated advertising revenues of $6.005 billion, an annual increase of 48.71%.
Overall, for the first quarter, YouTube parent company Alphabet posted revenues of $55.314 billion, up 34% year-on-year. Operating income was $16.437 billion, an increase of 30% compared with the same period in 2020. Overall Google Services revenue for the quarter – which includes YouTube ads and fees received for subscription-based products such as YouTube Premium and YouTube TV – amounted to $51.178 billion, surging 34% on an annual basis.
Assessing its first quarter 2021 results, Alphabet said the quarter’s total revenues reflected elevated consumer activity online and broad-based growth in advertiser revenue. “Over the last year, people have turned to Google Search and many online services to stay informed, connected and entertained,” commented Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
“We’ve continued our focus on delivering trusted services to help people around the world. Our Cloud services are helping businesses, big and small, accelerate their digital transformations.”
