The deployment is designed to ensure integration with existing workflows and marks the launch of the systems integrator’s IP-first roadmap for across worldwide live entertainment and sports productions .

The system upgrade is built around Grass Valley’s GV Orbit for configuration, monitoring and control, along with the IQUCP25 multichannel, configurable video-over-IP transceiver, and the Kaleido-IP Video Multiviewer, ensuring the provider benefits from an overarching, all-in-one IP system, including access to gateways with NMOS capability.



The IP-first approach is claimed to give Unitecnic mission-critical interoperability, with enhanced UHD capacity. The new IP solutions are attributd with maximise day-to-day production efficiencies and capabilities while laying the foundations for what Grass Valley believes will be a more agile, scalable production infrastructure, ensuring the service provider can continue to meet audience demand for cutting-edge live content.



“Shifting from SDI to IP infrastructure is one of the best ways to design flexible, future-ready broadcast technology roadmaps that align with the requirements for more dynamic, immersive production values," noted Nahuel Villegas, vice president, Caribbean and Latin America, Grass Valley. "IP unlocks the ability to scale and adapt to evolving demands, while forming a key component of a more robust and future-thinking broadcasting business model."



“As production values evolve with ever-changing demands for UHD video and more content worldwide, Grass Valley’s range of IP solutions give us the future-ready foundation that enables Unitecnic and Mediapro to thrive," remarked Unitecnic CEO Jordi Pañella. "Grass Valley’s expertise and diligence in IP-based production systems and SDI migration meant that it was the number one choice to help us transition from SDI to IP, and the products are in tune with the latest SMPTE and AMWA standards meaning interoperability is completely seamless.”