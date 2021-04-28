With what it says is a first of its kind solution for commercial and residential markets, Synamedia has launched Gravity, a managed service designed to make it easier for operators and service providers to offer SMBs and residential customers with a richer suite of advanced broadband and video capabilities.





“For too long, offerings like these have been deemed to be a ‘one and done’ finite systems integration project, but operators deserve more. That’s why our approach includes a longer-term relationship with service providers so that we’re accountable for keeping devices constantly updated, resulting in raised levels of customer satisfaction and operational excellence.” Synamedia Gravity comprises pre-integrated applications and advanced services for Wi-Fi, routing and security to add more hardware flexibility and operational simplicity, while enabling providers to offer new video and broadband services. It is built on Synamedia eRDK, a managed solution for video, broadband devices and cloud management services, that delivers subscriber and operator broadband experiences including 4K/UHD/HDR.Offered as a managed service, the solution also includes software lifecycle management, support, integration and operational services, all from one source. This says Synamedia allows operators to avoid the pitfalls of complex systems, high costs and security risks that are inherent in a multi-vendor approach.In addition, Synamedia says that Gravity can lower total cost of ownership (TCO) by letting operators offload the heavy lifting of device design, management, and support, so they can focus on bringing new offers and services to market. Providers looking for new ways to grow their video subscriber base can take advantage of Synamedia eRDK’s fully modular, portable, and customisable open source design to launch subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services and support for 4K devices.“With Synamedia Gravity, we’re elevating the expectations operators place on their technology partners with our hands-on, deep understanding of RDK tools and code, the skillset to deliver unmatched lifecycle management, and the ability to help lower TCO in new ways,” explained Synamedia senior vice president and general manager North America Alok Gera (pictured).“For too long, offerings like these have been deemed to be a ‘one and done’ finite systems integration project, but operators deserve more. That’s why our approach includes a longer-term relationship with service providers so that we’re accountable for keeping devices constantly updated, resulting in raised levels of customer satisfaction and operational excellence.”