Broadband provider CityFibre has extended its build throughout Coventry, adding £12.5 million to its original £60 million investment in the city.

Last month, CityFibre passed the halfway mark on its original build plan. Work is now currently under way in a number of locations across the city including Tile Hill, Allesley Village, Binley and Walsgrave.

Callan Connect is delivering the project on CityFibre’s behalf. The team will continue to work closely with CityFibre and Coventry City Council to manage any disruption and use modern build techniques to ensure a fast and efficient rollout.

Leigh Hunt, CityFibre’s regional partnership director and city manager for Coventry, said: “We’re making huge strides in delivering full fibre to homes and businesses across Coventry, and we’re thrilled to now be bringing our best-in-class network to communities in the west of the city. The rolling out of full-fibre infrastructure forms part of Coventry City Council’s COVID-19 recovery plan and will provide communities with the digital foundation they need to thrive today, tomorrow and in the decades to come.

“At CityFibre, we pride ourselves on being agile and flexible. There is clear demand for full fibre and we’re now working quickly to ensure premises in Westwood, Tile Hill and Allesley can access our network later this year.”

CityFibre is working in partnership with Vodafone to supply fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) infrastructure for its fibre broadband service. Consumer and small business customers can use the service on selected Vodafone Pro Broadband plans.